Raiders activate second-rounder P.J. Hall from PUP list

AP

The Raiders will get a defensive player on the practice field for the first time at this summer’s training camp, but it isn’t Khalil Mack.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team has activated defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the physically unable to perform list. Hall, who was a second-round pick this April, was dealing with a pectoral strain.

Hall was a two-time FCS All-American while at Sam Houston State and caught the eye of NFL scouts due to his ability to disrupt offenses in both phases of the game. He had 43.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks over his final two college seasons and also showed a knack for blocking kicks.

It’s a big jump from FCS to the NFL, obviously, but the Raiders have room for contributors all over their defense and that should give Hall every chance to show he can remain productive against a higher level of competition.