Ravens remain the perceived favorites to sign Dez Bryant

The Ravens originally wanted receiver Dez Bryant after he was released by the Cowboys. He passed on a long-term deal, but the Ravens remain in play to sign him. At least in the opinion of the oddsmakers.

According to Bookmaker.eu, the Ravens are listed as the favorites to sign Bryant, at +350. (In other words, a $100 bet would yield $350.)

Next are the Texans and Colts (+400), the Packers (+650), the Saints and 49ers (+700), the Bills and Washington (+800), the Seahawks and Giants (+1000), the Jets (+1200), the Patriots (+2500), and the Eagles (+5000).

Conspicuously absent are the Browns, who have been linked to Bryant during the absence of Josh Gordon. But Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America said during Wednesday’s PFT Live that the Browns no longer have interest in Dez.

Either way, the clock is ticking for Dez. The longer he waits to join a team, the harder it will be for him to get up to speed for Week One. Or for any week of the regular season.