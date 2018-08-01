Report: Doug Baldwin to miss most, if not all, of preseason

Getty Images

When discussing the sore knee that began bothering wide receiver Doug Baldwin before the start of training camp on Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it was a “little bit of a problem.”

Carroll said that the team would be resting Baldwin for at least a couple of weeks, but a report on Wednesday extends that timeline deeper into August. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Baldwin is expected to miss “most, if not all, of the preseason.

The report adds that doctors are “hopeful and confident” that Baldwin will be able to resume his on-field work before the start of the regular season.

The coming weeks will surely bring further updates about when Baldwin will get back on the field. The longer it takes for that to happen, the more worry will grow that the knee issue will plague him into the regular season. Given Baldwin’s importance to the team and the lack of sure things behind him on the depth chart, that would be a worrisome outcome for the Seahawks as well.