Report: Jordan Matthews has a significant hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Patriots have been dealing with injuries to a variety of wide receivers early in training camp and the one suffered by Jordan Matthews may keep him out a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the hamstring injury that Matthews picked up on Sunday is considered to be a “significant” one by the team. Matthews has not practiced since being injured and it seems unlikely he’ll be jumping right back on the field given that description.

Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt have also been out of practice during training camp, which has left New England with a smaller receiver group than they hoped to have on the field this summer.

That likely explains why they had Eric Decker in for a look this week and why it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see the team add him or another wideout to the roster.