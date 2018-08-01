Report: Josh Doctson avoided major injury

Getty Images

Washington announced that wide receiver Josh Doctson was being evaluated for a shoulder injury after getting hurt during Wednesday’s practice and said they’d have an update on his status on Thursday.

According to a report later on Wednesday, the update will be a positive one. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the injury is believed to be a “not major” AC joint sprain or shoulder bruise. Doctson also took to social media to offer his own bit of positivity about his condition.

Thursday’s word from the team should provide a better idea about how much time Doctson will miss, but it does seem that his return to action should come sooner rather than later.