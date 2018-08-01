Report: Rodgers, Packers have made “measurable progress” in contract talks

Getty Images

The Packers have made “measurable progress” over the past few days in contract talks with Aaron Rodgers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that the Packers have no timeline to get an extension completed. But both sides are motivated to get a deal done.

Rodgers is set to make $19.8 million this year and $20 million in 2019 under the terms of his current deal and the Packers could then use a pair of franchise tags to keep Rodgers in Green Bay through 2021.

Matt Ryan, though, reset the market with a five-year, $150 million extension.