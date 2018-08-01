Seahawks bring back guard J.R. Sweezy

Getty Images

The Seahawks have once again acquired guard J.R. Sweezy.

Sweezy, a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012, re-signed with Seattle today. To make room for Sweezy on the roster, the Seahawks waived guard Avery Young.

The 29-year-old Sweezy started 14 games for the Buccaneers last season. That was actually the only season he played for the Buccaneers, despite signing a five-year deal worth $32.5 million with them in 2016. He missed the entire 2016 season with a back injury, and the Bucs released him this offseason.

Despite playing defense in college, Sweezy developed into a starting offensive lineman in Seattle, starting 46 games from 2013 to 2015 for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks need help on the offensive line, and Sweezy should compete with D.J. Fluker and Ethan Pocic for playing time at guard.