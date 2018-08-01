Shawne Merriman signs on for bare-knuckle boxing match

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Shawn Merriman was known for his hard hits on the field, and now he’ll try to deliver a knockout blow in the ring.

Merriman has signed with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation and will have his first pro fight this fall in Casper, Wyoming.

“This is really exciting for me,” Merriman said in a statement. “It’s a real privilege and honor for me to come out and fight. Thank you to everyone at the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation for your support. It’s time for Lights Out!”

This year Wyoming became the only state to legally sanction bare-knuckle boxing this year, and the state’s first legal bare-knuckle boxing event took place on June 2. Several fight promoters are trying to cash in on the allure of bare-knuckle fights, and multiple former UFC fighters will also fight on the same card that Merriman has signed up for. Merriman’s opponent has not been announced.

The 34-year-old Merriman was listed at 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds during his playing days. He burst onto the scene with the Chargers as their first-round draft pick in 2005, winning the league’s defensive rookie of the year award and being named first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons.

But Merriman’s career was overshadowed by a four-game PED suspension and a long series of injuries. After recording 39.5 sacks in his first three seasons, he managed just six more in the rest of his career. He last played in 2012, for the Bills.