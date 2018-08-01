Terrance Williams has public intoxication case dismissed

AP

Prosecutors dismissed the public intoxication case against Terrance Williams on Wednesday, the receiver’s attorneys announced.

Attorney Hunter Biederman’s law firm released a statement, via Pat Doney of DFW’s NBC5:

“We are pleased to announce the successful resolution of all matters regarding Terrance Williams’ arrest on 5-19-18.

“Mr. Williams faced only a single charge, a Class C Misdemeanor of Public Intoxication. The maximum punishment for a Class C Misdemeanor in Texas is fine only. This is the same level charge as a speeding ticket.

“Mr. Williams’ [case] has now been dismissed following the completion of a state-mandated Alcohol Awareness Education course.

“Additionally, any damage caused by Mr. Williams’ vehicle has been settled with the City of Frisco [Texas] as well as any labor utilized by the city to fix any damage.

“The Frisco Police Department has reported that no additional charges are pending nor forthcoming.

“With this sole case now dismissed, this makes the resolution of all matters.”

Williams was arrested for public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident after crashing his Lamborghini into a light pole. He initially blamed the accident on a former teammate who was neither driving the car nor in the car at the time of the accident.