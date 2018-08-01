Texans train without helmet logos, for no particular reason

AP

At one point last season, Texans players considered removing the logos from their helmets before a game at Seattle to protest owner Bob McNair’s “inmates running the prison” remark. Now, there are no logos to remove.

As the Texans train in West Virginia at The Greenbrier, they’re wearing logo-free blue helmets. And there’s apparently no reason for it.

Asked to explain the importance of not wearing the logos on the helmets during camp by reporters on Tuesday, coach Bill O’Brien was stumped.

“The logos? On the helmet?” O’Brien said. “I don’t know. It’s just something we do.”

So is the purpose to underscore the importance of team?

“Not really,” O’Brien said. “I just don’t know if they’re ready yet at the print shop. So I’m not sure. Don’t read too much into stuff.”

And there you have it. Sometimes the reason from stripping the logos or stripes from a helmet is no reason at all. Unless it’s a reason that, for whatever reason, O’Brien would rather keep to himself. Either way, if you’re heading to watch the Texans practice, don’t expect to see the distinctive markings on the helmets that make them the Texans.