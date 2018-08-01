Titans place John Theus on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

One of the offensive linemen vying for a spot on the Titans roster has apparently decided to pursue a different line of work.

The Titans announced that they are placing tackle John Theus on the reserve/retired list. The move will open up a roster spot for the Titans to fill with another player.

Theus entered the NFL as a 49ers fifth-round pick in 2016 and played in four game while making one start during his rookie season. He spent last season with the Panthers, but didn’t appear in any games and landed with the Titans as a waiver claim in May.

Assuming Jack Conklin is healthy to start the season, he’ll be at right tackle with Taylor Lewan on the left side of the line. Dennis Kelly is the most experienced backup option on the Tennessee roster.