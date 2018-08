Getty Images

Washington signed linebacker Dadi Nicolas. It waived offensive lineman Alex Balducci in a corresponding move.

The Seahawks cut Nicolas on June 13.

Nicolas was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016. He appeared in 11 games with Kansas City as a rookie, then missed the 2017 season with a patellar tendon injury.

Nicolas signed with Seattle in May after being released by the Chiefs.