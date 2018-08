Getty Images

It’s an AFC West #YeahWednesday on #PFTPM.

Today’s podcast features interviews with a pair of quarterbacks from one of the most wide-open divisions in football: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Broncos quarterback Case Keenum.

The full podcast, which includes questions from the @PFTPMPosse and more, appears below.

As always, subscribe, rate, review. And tell your friends. And enemies. And people who happen to be stealing sharks from the local aquarium.