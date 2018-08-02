49ers tell C.J. Beathard to go see grandfather Bobby’s Hall of Fame induction

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard‘s grandfather, Bobby, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Despite the 49ers having a practice on Saturday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told C.J. he better not be in pads on a field in Santa Clara, Calif. on Saturday. Shanahan told C.J. he needs to be in Canton, Ohio to watch his grandfather enter the Hall of Fame.

“I know it means a lot to him, not that he’d ever tell us,” Shanahan said, via Marcus White of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He definitely didn’t ask, and then when I told him he had to go — that he didn’t have a choice — then he told us how thankful he was.”

Bobby Beathard, 81, spent over 30 years working for NFL teams. After getting his start as a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, Beathard moves into significant front office roles beginning in the early 1970’s. He spent six years as the director of player personnel for the Miami Dolphins before taking over as the general manager of the Washington Redskins in 1978. He spent 12 years as the G.M of the Redskins and 11 seasons as G.M. of the San Diego Chargers before retiring after the 2000 season. He won four Super Bowls – two in Miami and two in Washington.

C.J., a third-round pick of the 49ers last season, played in seven games as a rookie with five starts for San Francisco.

“It means a lot,” Beathard said. “My grandpa is one of my biggest, if not the biggest role model in my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for him, so it means a lot [Shanahan] allowed me to go support him and see him get inducted. That’s a pretty big deal.”