Andy Reid doesn’t care about Patrick Mahomes’ practice interceptions

AP

When asked about quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing seven interceptions in six training camp practices on Wednesday, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said young players “need those hiccups because they become valuable lessons” for the future.

Mahomes threw another interception on Thursday, which led to head coach Andy Reid getting a chance to weigh in on the quarterback’s turnovers. He echoed Bieniemy’s feeling that this is all part of the process for Mahomes as he prepares for his first season as the team’s starter.

“I told you at the beginning of camp I don’t care about all that stuff,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I want him to test the offense … If you don’t have the intestinal fortitude to go test it you’re going to be one of those quarterbacks who checks it down every time. That’s not what it’s all about. The great thing about Pat is that he never makes the same mistake twice. It doesn’t happen … When he does make a mistake he comes back and he can talk to you about it. He’s done nothing but get better and better as we go and he’s got a load on him here.”

The Chiefs have been consistent when it comes to not making too much of any errors Mahomes makes on the practice field as they’re an inevitable part of the education that he needs to absorb this year. It won’t be quite as easy to stick with that line of thinking if the mistakes are still piling up a month from now, but no one’s hitting anything close to a panic button in Kansas City now.