Andy Reid praises Terrell Owens, as T.O. enters the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid could say plenty of things about new Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, given their mutual time together in Philadelphia. Asked to explain what stands out about T.O. on Thursday, Reid opted to praise his former player.

“He is one of the most coachable guys I’ve ever been around,” Reid told reporters. “You’d ask him to do something and he would do it at 100 miles per hour and live. There is a difference when you are coaching. Some guys will do it on the bags at 100 miles per hour but when they do it live they kind of go back to what they are very comfortable doing. That wasn’t T.O. You give him something and he would do it. There were times we would be coming out of the huddle and he’d wink at me and I’d know we were probably going to have a good play right there.”

They had plenty of good plays during Owens’ time with the Eagles. Even in 2005, when he was hell bent on getting more money and, failing that, traded or cut, he still averaged more than 100 yards per game for each of the games he played.

In Super Bowl XLIX, Owens produced one of the most underrated performances in NFL title-game history, dominating the New England defense on a broken leg that hadn’t fully healed. For his efforts, one voter actually tried to defend making T.O. wait to get into the Hall of Fame by arguing that the Eagles got to the Super Bowl without him, and lost the game with him.

And people actually wonder why he’s not willing to show up for the enshrinement ceremony.