Chiefs coach Andy Reid could say plenty of things about new Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, given their mutual time together in Philadelphia. Asked to explain what stands out about T.O. on Thursday, Reid opted to praise his former player.

“He is one of the most coachable guys I’ve ever been around,” Reid told reporters. “You’d ask him to do something and he would do it at 100 miles per hour and live. There is a difference when you are coaching. Some guys will do it on the bags at 100 miles per hour but when they do it live they kind of go back to what they are very comfortable doing. That wasn’t T.O. You give him something and he would do it. There were times we would be coming out of the huddle and he’d wink at me and I’d know we were probably going to have a good play right there.”

They had plenty of good plays during Owens’ time with the Eagles. Even in 2005, when he was hell bent on getting more money and, failing that, traded or cut, he still averaged more than 100 yards per game for each of the games he played.

In Super Bowl XLIX, Owens produced one of the most underrated performances in NFL title-game history, dominating the New England defense on a broken leg that hadn’t fully healed. For his efforts, one voter actually tried to defend making T.O. wait to get into the Hall of Fame by arguing that the Eagles got to the Super Bowl without him, and lost the game with him.

And people actually wonder why he’s not willing to show up for the enshrinement ceremony.

16 responses to “Andy Reid praises Terrell Owens, as T.O. enters the Hall of Fame

  2. Hated him at the time. Respect him now. Not a fan of any team he actually played with, but he had the the, “just do it” quality about him.

  5. of course he’s going to praise him, they’d have never gotten to the Super Bowl without him. Andy thought pedestrian receivers like Pinkston, Mitchell, Smith etc. we’re just the result of his genius. He never said this when it happened now did he. And he’s never been back since. He has made a fortune coaching in this league no results.

  7. I’d imagine Ray Lewis and Randy Moss dealt with as much or more criticisms than TO. He is just being a baby about it. Who cares what some writer says about you? You are TO. Be a man and show up.

  9. To this day one of the most gutsiest performances I ever saw (SB39). I wish TO would’ve had his head on better. But love him or dislike him. Dude could play and is a deserving HOFer.

  10. Just yesterday, I watched the entire “HARD KNOCKS” (Dallas Cowboys) and just saw OchoUno/T.O. smiling at the camera (and at himself) — you know, just a regular FUN guy. So where does all the negative stuff come from? Are guys in the locker room All Smiles when they are losing? I do not think so.

    Anyway… water under the bridge, as OchoUno/T.O. gets INDUCTED TO THE HALL OF FAME tomorrow. And guys, please remember that with Andy Reid, Marty Mornhinweg, Donovan McNabb, OchoUno/T.O. & Co. all played in Super Bowl 39 (XXXIX) and lost by a field goal to Bill Belicheat/TB12. Please show ’em some love, Philadelphia, considering that the Eagles under Reid/Mornhinweg/McNabb, also played in five (5) NFC Conference Finals. Show ’em some luv!

  11. The 14-3 championship loss to Carolina is just burned into my memory. The receivers were so inept, defense played lights out. And yet the genius didn’t need guys who could make plays. Reid has no sayin the matter, he relied on JJ, and when he got that player, simply protected his paycheck. He’s the biggest fraud in the league.

  12. T.O is in the top 3 WR conversation of all time ( I have him 2) and yet he waited 3 yrs to get in (and yet he still gets roasted on here) with ZERO off field issues. Ray Lewis although imo is a top 5 MLB gets in first ballet. Randy Moss, definitely deserves his first ballet bid had several off field issues and admitted to taking plays off on the field and nobody (voters) didn’t make either wait a year! Owens’ wait was definitely personal and cruel what some said about him publicly. All the guy did was spit the truth and try his hardest to win. His only downfall was he was sensitive and didn’t have a political filter. I for one applaud his stance but I wish he would have gone and ROASTED the voters!

  13. Terrell Owens was a loud mouth and drama queen but to his credit, he always gave 100% on the field. Unlike Randy Moss who had superior physical skills but had no heart and bragged that “I play when I feel like it”.

  14. Owens and Reid never had any beef. Even when he was doing situps in the driveway, Owens and Reid never had any public spats. Thinking about it over the years, I can never recall Reid having any public spats with players or even guys calling him out after they left his teams.

  15. As a high school kid in New Zealand in 2004 i had discovered football a season or so earlier and was soon in love with the game. I didn’t really have a team i followed but liked a few players i saw on the SNF and MNF games that got televised on ESPN, guys like Alstott, Culpepper, Marshall Faulk and Randy Moss to name a few, and i was kind of leaning towards the Vikings being my guys..

    I remember sneaking home early from school one day because i had to catch this game that was being hyped all week. Week 2 of the 2004 season, Randy vs some guy called T.O, apparently the two best in the game. I watch Donovan and T.O completely dismantle the Vikings at the Linc. The crowd, the uniforms, the attitude from the Eagles and of course #5 and #81 made me an Eagles fan that day and i have followed every transaction, every draft and every game since that day.

    T.O was only a small part of Eagles history, but he was one of the reason’s i became a fan that day. As i’ve gotten older and more experienced in the football world i can tend to frown on his actions these days. But i’ll be damned if DMac to T.O doesn’t hold a special place in my heart.

  16. the17thearlofoxford says
    Should have paid the man

    They did, he signed a 4 year contract and wanted more in the 2nd year.

