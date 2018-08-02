Antonio Brown being evaluated for unspecified injury

AP

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is dealing with an injury, but coach Mike Tomlin isn’t divulging any details.

Tomlin said today that Tomlin was away from training camp because he was being evaluated for an injury, but Tomlin declined to say anything about the injury, including what body part was injured.

Brown is currently considered day to day, according to Tomlin.

When he turned 30 last month, Brown said he was healthy and in great shape. Brown missed the last two games of the 2017 regular season with a calf injury, although he was good to go for the playoffs.