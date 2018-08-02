Antonio Brown nursing a quad strain, should be back soon

AP

The injury suffered by Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is not believed to be serious.

A league source tells PFT that Brown strained a quadriceps muscle and is getting it checked out, but is expected to return to practice within a few days.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed today that Brown was being evaluated for an injury, but declined to specify the nature of the injury.

Brown has managed to stay healthy for most of his NFL career. In the last five seasons, the only games Brown has missed have been late-season games after the Steelers clinched playoff berths. It appears he again avoided any major injury this time around.