Bengals cut Brandon LaFell

Last year Brandon LaFell was the Bengals’ No. 2 receiver. This year he’s out.

The Bengals released LaFell this morning, a move his agent said he had requested.

“We have been lobbying for his release for some time now and appreciate the Bengals granting our request,” agent Jonathan Feinsod told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis had hinted this offseason that the 31-year-old LaFell was no lock to make the roster, and LaFell may have figured that he’s better off getting a jump on finding a new team now, rather than waiting and getting cut a month from now.

Last year LaFell caught 52 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns, and he looked like he may have lost a step, averaging a career-low 10.5 yards per catch. For his career LaFell has 394 catches for 5,263 yards, 29 touchdowns and a 13.4-yard average.

Now LaFell, who has previously played for the Patriots and Panthers, will try to find a new team.