Big Sean has a big problem with EA editing his lyrics

Getty Images

Big Sean handles the verse in Big Bank for which EA made a big blunder by removing the name “Colin Kaepernick.” And Big Sean has a big problem with what happened.

“It’s disappointing and appalling @ NFL & @ EA took @ Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word,” Big Sean said on Twitter. “When he’s not a curse, he’s a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this.”

Big Sean is one of various artists contributing to Big Bank, and chances are that once the rights to the song were obtained by EA, specific terms were wiped out without consultation with the artists or producers. It’s not yet known who removed Kaepernick’s name, or why.