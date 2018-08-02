Bills put AJ McCarron with first team two days in a row

The Bills opened up camp with a set rotation for how quarterback reps were going to be doled out.

AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman would alternate days with the first team while Josh Allen worked with the third team and got a few reps with the starters. That was the way things went until Thursday.

McCarron worked with the first team on Wednesday and, per multiple reports from practice, got the nod for the same work on Thursday. Whether that is a sign of McCarron moving ahead of Peterman for the starting job remains to be seen and a hint could come on Friday afternoon. That’s when head coach Sean McDermott will be talking to reporters and almost certainly facing questions about the shift in the rotation.

McDermott’s press conference will come before a fully padded practice at New Era Field that could also provide some insight into whether this is a permanent change in Buffalo.

12 responses to “Bills put AJ McCarron with first team two days in a row

  3. I got a good feeling about the kid form Alabama. He had a productive career there and won some big games (National championship)too. Hope it works out for him and The Bills.
    Roll Tide

  5. pastabelly says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    McCarron is still pretty young. If he does well, Allen may never see the field.

    Agreed. McCarron’s draft profile/write-up was stronger than Allen’s.

    All Allen brings to the table is a nice deep ball. What I don’t understand is that his longest TD pass in college was 42 yards, so if that deep ball was so deadly, there’s no logic behind it.

    Either way, when a highly drafted QB that cost a team 4 total picks in days 1 and 2 has the EXACT same struggles as a 5th-rounder from the year prior in the short game, it doesn’t say very much.

    The Bills braintrust will soon figure out what any experienced FAN knows, that 90% of the passes in the NFL are short-medium. So far Allen’s show almost nothing there.

    I have no idea how he ever sees the field since this is his history. Great guy, but if’s and but’s were candy and nuts, …

  6. Cue the Thyroid’s apologists to argue the Bills have downgraded at QB. Never met a more delusional bunch.

  8. pastabelly says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    McCarron is still pretty young. If he does well, Allen may never see the field.

    And BTW, if that ends up being true, then the Bills blew an enormous opportunity to build the team up otherwise.

    I’m not sold on McBeane, in fact, their futures rest on Allen’s development and indirectly on the cost to get him in terms of picks. Shady’s in his last season or two as well so they won’t be able to lean on him as they have been.

    I don’t see this ending well for McBeane. Naturally it’s the fans that always get screwed. McBeane will walk away multi-millionaires.

    For the life of me, after signing McCarron, I have no idea on earth why they didn’t bide their time until next year’s Draft for a QB.

    McBeane = kid in a candy shop

  9. I think McCarron can be a good starting QB. I’m just not sure about the supporting cast to by help him. I think they should start him this season and prepare Allen for the 2019-20 season.

  11. How depressing must your an situation be when AJ Maccaran and something called Nathan Peterman are battling for the starting job. No wonder those loser fans are throwing themselves through tables before the games.

  12. SGT. Hugo Stiglitz says:

    August 2, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    5-11, no QB, three new offensive linemen, no WRs.. long year in Toronto
    You mean a long year in Toronto for you Joe, after all, you have no NFL and never will. Just lose baby.

