Bills put AJ McCarron with first team two days in a row

AP

The Bills opened up camp with a set rotation for how quarterback reps were going to be doled out.

AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman would alternate days with the first team while Josh Allen worked with the third team and got a few reps with the starters. That was the way things went until Thursday.

McCarron worked with the first team on Wednesday and, per multiple reports from practice, got the nod for the same work on Thursday. Whether that is a sign of McCarron moving ahead of Peterman for the starting job remains to be seen and a hint could come on Friday afternoon. That’s when head coach Sean McDermott will be talking to reporters and almost certainly facing questions about the shift in the rotation.

McDermott’s press conference will come before a fully padded practice at New Era Field that could also provide some insight into whether this is a permanent change in Buffalo.