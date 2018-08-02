Blake Bortles on his progress: Lows aren’t as low as they were

AP

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles gets to work against a good defense in practice this summer and he has seen a positive change in his play since the start of training camp.

Bortles believes that he’s putting forth more consistent play than he has in the past. While he’s not mistake-free, Bortles said that the mistakes happen less frequently and are less costly than they have been in previous seasons.

“I think the positive is that the lows aren’t near as low as they were,” Bortles said, via First Coast News. “They are still up and down, which is going to be when you play our defense every day. I think the floor has risen — the lows aren’t as bad. It is one, two, three bad plays, compared to where there were times last year where I would go for a whole day of having a bad practice and not really feel good about it. I think as long as you continue to make those lows not quite as bad as they had been in the past, I think we will have a chance.”

Carrying over that trend into the regular season would be a good step for Bortles and the Jaguars. When he avoided big mistakes last season, the Jaguars tended to end up winning games. They went 8-0 when Bortles didn’t throw an interception and 2-6 when he did get picked off, so finding a way to further limit those mistakes should be a plus to the chances of another run at a division title.