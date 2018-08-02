Buccaneers make a change at running back

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have made their first roster move since the start of training camp.

It came in the offensive backfield. The Bucs announced that they have signed Dare Ogunbowale and waived Dalton Crossan with an injury designation.

It’s the second time that Ogunbowale has signed with Tampa. He spent time on their practice squad last season after failing to make the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. He moved on to Washington and played 11 snaps over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Ogunbowale joins Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and second-round pick Ronald Jones on the running back depth chart with the Bucs.