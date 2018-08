Getty Images

The Cardinals brought back a familiar face to fill a roster spot.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Cap Capi, to fill the roster spot of waved/injured defensive end Bryson Albright.

Capi was released in final cuts last year, and spent four games each with the Giants and Bills last year.

He has also spent time with the Jaguars, Ravens and Falcons, and his real first name is Nordly, which explains why he goes by Cap.