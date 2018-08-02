Case Keenum hasn’t thrown a pick yet in Broncos camp

AP

The Broncos have had some success with game-manager quarterbacks, who avoided making mistakes and allowed the defense to win games for them.

So in a sense, maybe Case Keenum could be like Peyton Manning (at least 2015 Peyton Manning).

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Keenum hasn’t thrown an interception so far in 11-on-11 work in Broncos camp.

“What he demonstrates and has demonstrated his entire career is anticipation and ball placement,” Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said.

That’s not unlike the job he did last year with the Vikings, when he helped them to the NFC Championship Game by playing efficiently if not electrically.

Keenum completed 67.6 percent of his passes and had just seven interceptions in 481 attempts last season, winning 11 of his 14 regular season starts.

After floundering in the post-Manning days, the Broncos would take that in a heartbeat.