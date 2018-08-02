Chargers activate Derwin James from NFI list

AP

The Chargers have gotten their share of bad injury news this offseason, so today’s little piece of good news was likely well appreciated.

Safety Derwin James will practice for the first time in training camp after the team announced that James has been activated from the non-football injury list. James was placed on the list when camp started in order to give a hamstring injury time to heal.

James was the Chargers’ first-round pick in April and is expected to make a quick trip into the starting lineup during his rookie season. Jahleel Addae, Adrian Phillips, Jaylen Watkins and Rayshawn Jenkins could also figure into the mix for playing time at safety this season.

The Chargers will play the Cardinals on August 11 in their preseason opener. We’ll likely find out ahead of time if the team thinks James has had enough practice time to make an appearance.