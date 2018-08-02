Chargers place Jason Verrett on IR, add a cornerback

Getty Images

The Chargers officially brought cornerback Jason Verrett‘s season to an end on Thursday.

Verrett has been placed on injured reserve a little less than a week after he tore his Achilles during the conditioning test all players took at the start of camp. The Chargers also placed tight end Austin Roberts on injured reserve due to the torn ACL he suffered last weekend.

The Chargers announced that they have signed cornerback Channing Stribling and wide receiver Marcus Peterson to fill the open spots on their 90-man roster.

Stribling was undrafted out of Michigan last year and has spent time with the Browns, Colts and 49ers. Peterson has played in the Indoor Football League and European Football League since leaving Seton Hall.