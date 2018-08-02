Colts activate Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers

Getty Images

Other teams in the AFC South are having emergency workouts for safety help. The Colts got two of their own back Thursday.

The team announced that safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker have been activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Geathers only played five games last year because of a neck problem. He was also coming back from offseason knee surgery.

Hooker, last year’s first-round pick, tore his ACL and MCL in Week Seven last year, so getting him back in early August is a good sign for his recovery as well.

Getting them back during camp is a boost for a Colts defense which is undergoing a needed overhaul.