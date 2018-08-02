Colts now out of players from 2013, 2014 drafts

Getty Images

The retirement of Jack Mewhort on Wednesday brings into focus once again what a bad run of drafts the Colts had under former General Manager Ryan Grigson.

With Mewhort now done, the Colts have zero players from the 2013 draft or the 2014 draft left on their roster.

Here are all the players Grigson picked in those two years:

2013 first-round pick Bjorn Werner is now out of the NFL.

The Colts traded their 2013 second-round pick for Vontae Davis, who is now on the Bills.

2013 third-round pick Hugh Thornton is now out of the NFL.

2013 fourth-round pick Khaled Holmes is now out of the NFL.

2013 fifth-round pick Montori Hughes is now out of the NFL.

2013 sixth-round pick Josh Boyett is now out of the NFL.

2013 seventh-round pick Kerwynn Williams is now with the Chiefs.

2013 seventh-round pick Justice Cunningham is now out of the NFL.

The Colts traded their 2014 first-round pick for Trent Richardson, who is now out of the NFL.

2014 second-round pick Jack Mewhort retired yesterday.

2014 third-round pick Donte Moncrief is now with the Jaguars.

The Colts traded away their 2014 fourth-round pick to move up in the 2013 draft.

2014 fifth-round pick Jonathan Newsome is now in the Canadian Football League.

2014 sixth-round pick Andrew Jackson is now out of the NFL.

2014 seventh-round pick Ulrick John is now with the Patriots.

That’s the kind of ugly run of draft picks that can get a general manager fired.