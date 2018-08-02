Colts plan to play Andrew Luck a little more than normal in preseason

AP

The Colts have liked what they’ve seen from Andrew Luck in practice and they plan on seeing more of him in preseason games than they have in past years.

Head coach Frank Reich said early in camp that he plans to play Luck in next week’s preseason opener against the Seahawks. Starting quarterbacks don’t always play in the first preseason game, but it’s been a long time since Luck has played in a game of any kind and the team’s plan to get Luck ready will involve more exhibition work than usual.

“The plan is to play him a little bit more than he would normally would if he’d had a normal year last year,” Reich said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “But I don’t want to overreact. He’ll get enough snaps in, we’ll recreate enough out here in practice by the way we practice and the speed at which we practice, and all the situational stuff we practice. We’ll build a confidence lever there. And sure, he needs to get his snaps, and maybe a little bit more. But I’m not gonna be dramatic with it.”

Reich said he expects Luck to play with the starting offense for about a quarter against Seattle.