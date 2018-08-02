Colts sign a guard after Jack Mewhort retirement

Getty Images

The Colts might have been surprised by the in-camp retirement of guard Jack Mewhort yesterday, but they’ve already filled his roster spot.

The team announced the signing of undrafted rookie guard Nick Callender.

The Colorado State product was in camp with the Seahawks briefly, but was waived in June.

The Colts’ offensive line is in the midst of an overhaul anyway, as it should have been. They used first- and second-round picks on guards Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith, and signed veterans Matt Slauson and Austin Howard in free agency.