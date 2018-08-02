Cowboys sign Joby Saint Fleur, Korren Kirven

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed defensive end Joby Saint Fleur and offensive lineman Korren Kirven, both of whom worked out for them Thursday. They waived running back Trey Williams and defensive end James Hearns in corresponding moves.

The Cowboys also activated defensive back Kavon Frazier from the non-football injury list.

Kirven signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in May 2017. Tampa Bay waived him out of the preseason, and he ended up spending time on the Browns’ practice squad.

He also has had stints with the Jets and the Patriots.

Saint Fleur originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern Oklahoma State in 2017. Miami cut him out of the preseason, and Saint Fleur signed with the Raiders’ practice squad December 13.

Oakland waived him May 8.