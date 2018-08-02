Cowboys take another dig at Dez Bryant

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, continue to tiptoe around former team employee Dez Bryant, other team employees will from time to time take digs at Dez.

Receivers coach Sanjay Lal, who previously said he saw “inconsistencies” in Bryant’s game last year, made a negative observation about Bryant’s skill set while answering the question of whether the Cowboys will have receivers who can get down the field and go up and get the ball.

“I would think so,” Lal said, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I would rather have down-the-field guys that go run down a ball and score than live in the back-shoulder world. We want touchdowns. We have some of those.”

Dez, of course, lived in the “back-shoulder world.” And Dez hadn’t caught many of those throws over the last two years, possibly because it’s not a throw quarterback Dak Prescott is comfortable making. Lal hopes to help Prescott become comfortable by using precision route-runners who will always be in the spot where they’re supposed to be.

“[Then Dak] can throw blind,” Lal said. “He doesn’t have to double hitch. He can cut the ball loose. We are always preaching cut it loose on time. How can you do that if you don’t have confidence in your receivers? It’s our job to make it that way.”

Of course, it’s not Lal’s job to make Dez upset with express or implied shots at his flaws. That will only inflame the situation, making Dez more likely to continue to find ways to complain about the way he was treated in Dallas, starting with the decision to not cut him until the middle of April.

The longer it takes for Dez to find a new NFL job, the greater the chance that this situation will get uglier and uglier. The more that Cowboys employees say things about Dez that aren’t flattering, the more he’ll be inclined to respond in kind.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Cowboys take another dig at Dez Bryant

  9. Dez started this so I see no problem in the Cowboys organization or Cowboys coaches or players firing back at Dez.
    If Dez cannot find a job that’s his own fault.

  11. chrisdmv says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    I see Dez filing a collision case against the Cowboys if he end up not finding a job this year.

    ___________________________________________________________

    And the judge throws it out because he was offered a contract by the Ravens that he turned down…

    I don’t think you even know what the word collusion means.

  13. Sanjay Lal was the Jets WR receivers coach a few years ago.
    Its not like he did a stellar job when he was with the team.
    Why is he running his mouth now?

    I can see a great position coach offering opinions, but not some scrub journeyman.

  14. A) Sanjay Lal was not receivers coach last year, so even bringing this up to him is problematic for that reason B) I can point to 2 games last year where Dez was directly involved in MULTIPLE turnovers. He has also had drops in the end zone over the last 2-3 years. Outright drops. So, inconsistencies. Lots of that. When Dez is on his game, he is a man among boys, no other way to describe it. For various reasons, he has never got in the flow and stayed like that. 4 interceptions on Dak last year were totally on Dez. That’s too many for a guy making his $$$. That’s why he is gone. Nothing to do with his locker room or team dynamic.

  15. When you’re a 10 million dollar WR, you should be able to get any football thrown in your vicinity. Not just the perfect passes.

  19. 3rd and Goal from the 5.
    Jason Garret: We gotta throw it they’re stacking the box against Zeke. Sanjay give me our best back shoulder guy, there’s not enough field to go with down the field guys.
    Sanjay Lal : Uh…

  20. dlw492 says:

    When they lose to the Panthers 38-13 in Week 1, we’ll see what the coaching staff says about Dez Bryant then.
    =======================================================

    There’s more Cowboys fans in the Carolina’s than Panthers fans. And that’s no exaggeration.

  22. Lol…they know Dez is sitting at home, monitoring all things Cowboys. They maybe trying to push him over the edge. Going to Twitter now, to see Dez’s reponse.

  23. Cowboys should just stay quiet and be the bigger person but that isn’t their MO. This team isn’t going to win many games this year and they will open themselves up for criticism when that happens.

    Dak isn’t a great QB. Was great when he had loads of talent around him but that isn’t the case anymore.

  24. So the Cowboys receivers coach is critisizing a former receiver. Hidden in the message is that he clearly said Dak cant make some of the throws.

    Garretts Guys in closed door meetings all afternoon debating if they need to railroad the coach out of town. Sean Lee at the podium.

    No football news comes out of Dallas, just anthem, junkie and felon headlines with cheapshots at a former player.

    Thats a hell of a “culture” Carrot Top and Jerry are nurturing there.

    On behalf of the rest of the NFC East may King Jerry, his red headed puppet and all of Garretts Guys live forever.

    Cowboys, what a joke.

  25. Maybe I missed something, where was the dig directed at Bryant.
    Believe me, I understand context, but I seriously wonder if Florio is just taking innocent comments and trying to dredge up more drama.
    Drama that isn’t necessarily there.
    I realize that this would be extremely out of character for this website………(Eye Roll)

  26. As long as the cowboys are run by a retarded rapacious egomaniac like Jerry Jones they will never win a super bowl. He’s so full of himself that he ran real football men out of town cause he couldn’t stand the fact they knew what they were doing and wanted him to stay out of the way. The guy is a professional idiot who should learn to stay in his lane and just stroke the checks. He’s not qualified to run an nfl team. Of course this will never happen as by being a egomaniac presupposes he lacks the self awareness to do so.

  27. Not a Pats fan, but their whole “We’re trying to coach the guys that are on the team” approach seems a whole lot more professional than what the cowboys are doing.

  28. dryzzt23 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:48 pm
    Dez started this so I see no problem in the Cowboys organization or Cowboys coaches or players firing back at Dez.
    ————
    From my childhood:
    Dad: What’s going on here?
    Me: Dad, he started it.
    My brother: No I didn’t, he started it.
    Me: Nooo, he started it.
    My brother: Uh-uh, he started it
    Dad: You’re both grounded.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!