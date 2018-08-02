Cowboys take another dig at Dez Bryant

Getty Images

As Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, continue to tiptoe around former team employee Dez Bryant, other team employees will from time to time take digs at Dez.

Receivers coach Sanjay Lal, who previously said he saw “inconsistencies” in Bryant’s game last year, made a negative observation about Bryant’s skill set while answering the question of whether the Cowboys will have receivers who can get down the field and go up and get the ball.

“I would think so,” Lal said, via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I would rather have down-the-field guys that go run down a ball and score than live in the back-shoulder world. We want touchdowns. We have some of those.”

Dez, of course, lived in the “back-shoulder world.” And Dez hadn’t caught many of those throws over the last two years, possibly because it’s not a throw quarterback Dak Prescott is comfortable making. Lal hopes to help Prescott become comfortable by using precision route-runners who will always be in the spot where they’re supposed to be.

“[Then Dak] can throw blind,” Lal said. “He doesn’t have to double hitch. He can cut the ball loose. We are always preaching cut it loose on time. How can you do that if you don’t have confidence in your receivers? It’s our job to make it that way.”

Of course, it’s not Lal’s job to make Dez upset with express or implied shots at his flaws. That will only inflame the situation, making Dez more likely to continue to find ways to complain about the way he was treated in Dallas, starting with the decision to not cut him until the middle of April.

The longer it takes for Dez to find a new NFL job, the greater the chance that this situation will get uglier and uglier. The more that Cowboys employees say things about Dez that aren’t flattering, the more he’ll be inclined to respond in kind.