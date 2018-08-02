David Njoku working to move past dropped passes

AP

The Browns used a first-round pick on tight end David Njoku last year, thinking he could become an impact pass-catcher.

At the moment, he’s struggling with the most important part of that job description.

Via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Njoku has been plagued by drops in camp, with four in Sunday’s practice alone.

“Those tough ones happen,” Njoku said. “Just focus on the next play. Those things happen, and you’ve got to make the next play.”

His physical gifts alone are going to buy him plenty of chances, but the Browns are working overtime to make sure it doesn’t become a mental issue.

“Yes, he dropped some passes, but that is part of the game sometimes,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “We know he can catch. His confidence is not broken or anything.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson said he’s had conversations with Njoku about the drops, specifically last weekend’s.

“He needs to know that I have confidence in him,” Jackson said. “I know the kind of player that he can be, but there is so much work that he has to do to be what I think he wants to be. In order to do that, every day you have got to be focused, determined and disciplined.”

Njoku caught 32 passes for 386 yards and four touchdowns last year, and was only credited with three drops. So there’s clearly still room to grow, as long as he grows more confident in his own hands.