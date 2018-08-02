EA calls omission of Colin Kaepernick from soundtrack an “unfortunate mistake”

Getty Images

The new Madden game scrubbed Colin Kaepernick’s name from one of the songs on the soundtrack. The manufacturer of the game calls it a mistake that will be rectified.

“We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack,” EA said in a statement issued to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com. “Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened.

“We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again. We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of the fans and our players for this mistake.”

It all sounds very reasonable on the surface. However, the excuse makes far less sense when considering the fact that Kaepernick appeared in last year’s game but his name was removed from the lyrics of a song on the game’s soundtrack.

Last year’s “mistake” was never rectified, because it was never noticed. This year’s “mistake” wouldn’t have been fixed, either, but for the fact that someone spotted it.