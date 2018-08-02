Earl Thomas: I’m standing strong to get what I deserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Earl Thomas vows that he will not return to the Seahawks until they meet his contract demands.

In a piece for the Players’ Tribune, Thomas writes that he believes he’s worth significantly more than the $8.5 million base salary he’s due this year, and he’ll continue his holdout until he gets what he wants.

I’m standing strong on this — because I’ve got to,” Thomas said. “I’m standing strong when it comes to getting what I deserve. I’ve been one of the best defensive players in this league for the better part of a decade, and the numbers show that this team plays much better with me than without me. Beyond that, I still have some great years of football left in my tank. I’m not even close to slowing down. I’m still working to get better.”

Thomas has been disenchanted by the departures of teammates Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, and he says that if the Seahawks plan to move on from him a year from now, they ought to just do it now.

“If the Seahawks don’t intend on having me around for the long-term, then I understand,” Thomas writes. “And if they want to start over and rebuild, then that’s their right — it’s part of the business. It’s not what I want but I get it. All I ask, though, is that if that’s the case, and they don’t want me anymore — just please trade me to an organization that does. Please trade me to a team that wants me, so I can give my all to them for the rest of my career.”

The Seahawks have shown little interest in giving Thomas a new contract, nor has there been much talk of a trade. Eventually something has to give, but Thomas doesn’t sound like he’s in a mood to give in.

  1. The Seahawks are going to suck this year with or without Thomas. Holding out on a crappy team is not going to get you anywhere.

  2. You are under contract. They are not required to give you a new one and they do not have to trade or release you.

  3. Sorry, I just don’t get the escalation of salary demands in the past decade…. skyrocketing beyond what is reasonable IMO.

    I realize this is a “short term career” and the physical cost is significant field, but to demand so much $$ compared to the average working person’s wages is insulting.

    These average workers are not going to be able to support these salaries with tickets, merchandise and such. I just don’t see an end in sight where the quality of sports is there for the average viewer.

  7. Says the guy who has already threatened to retire on more than one occasion. He’s never going to get more than a 1 year deal from anyone even when he becomes a free agent after this year. He’s a heck of a great football player but when you threaten to retire teams see that as a sign that your heart isn’t in it anymore and you only care about the money. He’ll sit out 6-7 games or whatever you need to in order to get credit for the season (I think you have to play 9-10 games) then he’ll come back. But the damage will be done and he’ll only get 1 year deals. Whoever is advising him should be fired immediately.

  9. You deserve that which you signed for. You negotiated a contract, you signed it. I doubt very much Thomas is going to give up 8 million dollars in a futile attempt to get more. Maybe if the SeaHawks were a legit contender and needed him to win it all this ploy may work. Too bad for Mr Thomas it wont make a lick of difference if hes on the field or not, Seattle is fast tracking to last place.
    I hope the Hawks dont cave, let him sit. They save eight milion dollars and have one less ego to worry about.

    Sit the season Thomas, we all dare you.

  10. So on one hand we have players disrespecting the flag and members of the military in the name of “social inequity” and then on the other hand we have those same players refusing to play until they receive millions more in salary… Welcome to America, I guess.

    And let’s not forget that after not missing any games in his first 6 seasons, he’s missed 7 games in the past two seasons.

  13. He is the type to force his ridiculous contract demands and then not give a crap once he signs. I’d let him go.

  15. Seattle may have thought that they are a much better team with Thomas than without in the year he broke his leg. They may think differently now because their defense and the whole team were not playing well last year when they had a late season slump and missed the playoffs. Thomas wasn’t playing well late last season when the opposition completed a number of deep passes, which is a free safety’s responsibility.

  18. “Earl Thomas vows that he will not return to the Seahawks until they meet his contract demands.”

    I demand you go work on a loading dock for $10 an hour, Precious.

  19. Some other teams around the league may ask “ET” to take a pay cut or simply release him. A number of safeties and cornerbacks signed by other teams as free agents were released when teams thought that they were not playing well enough to justify their high salaries. He can look no further than his teammate Byron Maxwell for an example. If Thomas won’t play for less than $8 million per year, he may soon price himself out of the league.

  21. Trade him. At least 28 other teams would take him in a heartbeat. Stupid Seattle…he’s a HOF player and among the best players in the game. Do what they did for Julio and get out and ball.

    The Patriots would be a good landing spot for Thomas. Seattle would move their distraction to the AFC East, receive a player (G Shaq Mason) and /or draft picks in return. The Patriots get a high quality player to shore up their suspect secondary. Thomas gets out of Seattle and gets to showcase his skills for a high profile team in preparation for free agency.
  24. I’m standing strong to get what I deserve.

    Reality: You will be sitting strong to give the team what it doesn’t deserve.

    And to the first comment, you will be hiding by Halloween trying to run from your laughable prediction.

  26. I’ll assume when the Seahawks stop his paycheck after he doesn’t show up for “work” that the contract HE signed might become a more important! What a loser!

  31. I believe sometimes veteran players do this knowing full well that they most likely won’t get a raise. But they get to skip all of training camp and show up just as the season starts and the team always waives the fines the player incurred for missing camp.

    Also, he and his agent appear to be the only ones who believe that he deserves more $.

  35. Ummmm… that kid Tedrick Thompson that’s getting all of your reps Earl…yeah, he’s the talk of OTAs and training camp so far. The longer you stay home, the likelier it is that you might not be needed anymore.

  36. coloradical420 says: “So on one hand we have players disrespecting the flag and members of the military in the name of “social inequity” and then on the other hand we have those same players refusing to play until they receive millions more in salary”
    Earl Thomas has NEVER protested against the national anthem… so take your stupid rant somewhere else, snowflake.

