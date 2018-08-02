Earl Thomas: I’m standing strong to get what I deserve

Getty Images

Earl Thomas vows that he will not return to the Seahawks until they meet his contract demands.

In a piece for the Players’ Tribune, Thomas writes that he believes he’s worth significantly more than the $8.5 million base salary he’s due this year, and he’ll continue his holdout until he gets what he wants.

“I’m standing strong on this — because I’ve got to,” Thomas said. “I’m standing strong when it comes to getting what I deserve. I’ve been one of the best defensive players in this league for the better part of a decade, and the numbers show that this team plays much better with me than without me. Beyond that, I still have some great years of football left in my tank. I’m not even close to slowing down. I’m still working to get better.”

Thomas has been disenchanted by the departures of teammates Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, and he says that if the Seahawks plan to move on from him a year from now, they ought to just do it now.

“If the Seahawks don’t intend on having me around for the long-term, then I understand,” Thomas writes. “And if they want to start over and rebuild, then that’s their right — it’s part of the business. It’s not what I want but I get it. All I ask, though, is that if that’s the case, and they don’t want me anymore — just please trade me to an organization that does. Please trade me to a team that wants me, so I can give my all to them for the rest of my career.”

The Seahawks have shown little interest in giving Thomas a new contract, nor has there been much talk of a trade. Eventually something has to give, but Thomas doesn’t sound like he’s in a mood to give in.