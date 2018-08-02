Eric Reid scheduled to visit Titans on Friday

Getty Images

After announcing that safety Johnathan Cyprien would miss the entire season with a torn ACL, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team would reach out to free agent Eric Reid‘s agent about setting up a visit.

That call apparently went well. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Reid will visit the Titans on Friday as part of their search for a player to help replace Cyprien in the lineup.

Reid’s market has been silent outside of a visit with the Bengals in April that reportedly involved asking Reid to say he would not kneel during the national anthem as he did the last two years. Reid didn’t sign with the Bengals and later filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.

Reid had 67 tackles and two interceptions for the 49ers last season. He played in 70 games over five seasons with the Niners before becoming a free agent this offseason.

Kenny Vaccaro, Mike Mitchell and Lardarius Webb are also heading to Tennessee to meet with the Titans.