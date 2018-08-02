Football returns tonight

AP

Football is back. Sort of.

The regular season doesn’t begin for five more weeks. But the preseason launches tonight, with the first of 65 exhibition games coming in Canton, as the Ravens face the Bears.

Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. (It’s a minor fact that helped tip the scales in favor of me choosing to write this specific post.)

The Hall of Fame game moved from Sunday to Thursday after a paint-drying debacle forced the 2016 game to be scrapped. So instead of converting the field from its configuration for the enshrinement ceremony on Saturday to football-ready on Sunday, they now play the game on Thursday, two days before bringing out the bronze busts.

The best part about tonight’s game is that we’ll all get an initial chance to see where Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might land on the bronze-bust-to-draft-bust scale. And maybe, just maybe, the Ravens will break out their much-discussed two-quarterback offense, at least for one play.

You’ll see every play on NBC tonight, as we begin the real countdown toward the launch of the new football season. And, as we have for nearly 17 years, will be here for you every step of the way.