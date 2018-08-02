Greg Robinson returns to practice, working with third team

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Greg Robinson was cleared from a concussion and returned to practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Robinson worked with the third team at left tackle behind Joel Bitonio and Shon Coleman. The Browns moved Bitonio from left guard earlier this week to try to fill the vacancy left by Joe Thomas‘ retirement.

The Browns signed Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick of the Rams in the 2014 draft, to provide veteran depth if not compete for the job.

Robinson, 25, has started 48 career games, including six last season with the Lions.