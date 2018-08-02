History suggest Seahawks won’t blink in Earl Thomas impasse

August 2, 2018
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has made it clear that he won’t be showing up in Seattle without a new deal, and that without a new deal he wants a trade to a new team. The Seahawks aren’t likely to budge.

As one league source recently explained it to PFT, Seahawks owner Paul Allen doesn’t get emotional or worried about the potential absence of a player who fails to show up while under contract. Three years ago, safety Kam Chancellor held out into the regular season in an effort to get a new deal, and the Seahawks didn’t blink.

Eventually, Chancellor showed up after missing a pair of regular-season games, with no new deal — and with no relief from the tens of thousands in fines he racked up while staying away from the team in violation of his contract. (Two years later, Chancellor received a new contract.)

The Seahawks aren’t expected to handle this case any differently, because Allen isn’t expected to react to the player’s absence any differently. They’ll wait for a trade offer that is deemed suitable for Thomas, or they’ll wait for Thomas.

At a base salary of $8.5 million, he’ll lose $500,000 for each regular-season game he skips. After missing two or three games without the Seahawks doing anything, he’ll have to decide whether to continue to watch his money disappear, a half-million dollars at a time. Eventually, he’ll need to decide whether to show up in time to get credit for the contract year, allowing himself to become a free agent in 2019.

It’s unknown what the Seahawks want in trade for Thomas, but the team realizes that, if he finishes his contract and leaves next year, his departure will count toward the team’s potential haul of compensatory draft picks.

That doesn’t mean Thomas shouldn’t try to get more. But if withholding services simply doesn’t move the needle for ownership, a holdout by a player under contract ultimately won’t work. And Thomas was there to see what happened when Chancellor tried to get more by staying away.

30 responses to “History suggest Seahawks won’t blink in Earl Thomas impasse

  3. Earl said is column today he has learned a lot while being a Seahawk. Guess he must not have learned anything from Kam’s holdout if he thinks his holdout will lead to a different outcome

  4. It’s almost like you’d have to be a complete idiot (or a Cowgirls fanboy) to not realize you’re making exactly the same mistake that your teammate and friend made within recent memory. ET has lost a lot of goodwill with the 12s.

  6. I don’t think he’s washed up. He’s getting old. The NFL is punishing in that respect. I wish they would have gotten something for him when teams were offering. I think that is at an impasse now. He’ll miss a few games and come back and then finish out his season with Seattle then test the free agency waters.

    Defensively, I’m not sure what to expect from the Seahawks this year.

  8. Thomas has a signed contract that was negotiated and agreed too by both parties. The threat to hold out is worthless. Thomas has zero leverage. Seahawks should let him sit. Refuse to negotiate and refuse to trade him. Or sign him then trade him immediately to Cleveland or Indianapolis.

    Once he starts missing his paychecks hell crumble and only confirm what everybody already knows. Hes an ass.

    The Seahawks response to Kam, and to Beastmode; we won’t negotiate unless you have a year left on your deal.

    And low and behold, ET is in the last year of his deal…

  10. He is learning the brutal side of this business.
    When its time to consider the needs of the organization vs the demands of a player, “class” goes out of the window. It’s just business.

  15. How often do you see a player near 30 in the last year of their contract and the team doesn’t extend them.
    This happens every year.
    The player should try to have a great year and get another contract with another team. Holding out won’t accomplish that.

  17. The position he plays is in a market freefall and he’s holding out telling Seattle he ‘deserves’ 14-15 per or trade him to a team that wants him?? I find this situation to be similar to the Kaep being led around on a leash by his girlfriend. Someone else is in Earl’s ear trying to get him to hold the losing line. His actual trade value is lining up to his pay value….the problem is Earl thinks he deserves 4-5 million more than it is. The Cowboys don’t even think he’s worth his asking price.

  18. Thomas is still good – that’s not the problem.

    The problem is whether an undersized safety who has missed games both of the last two seasons after having been bulletproof up until then, is finally reaching the end.

    As such, a guaranteed contract becomes dicey.

    It’s apparently the Hawks who learned from Chancellor.

  19. I don’t get the holdout. When you are under contract you have no leverage. You can hold out, but all you do is lose money. The team will put another player out there and continue to play games. You will sit at home, be out of football shape, and pay fines.
    It makes zero sense.

  20. Good point Mike. A lot of people forget about the compensatory pick and just assume they will trade him for peanuts. They will get a late 3rd or 4th rounder for Earl if they just sit on him.

    Can’t see them accepting any less than a 3rd round pick in trade, why would they take less for him in order to improve another team’s defense greatly in 2018… Doesn’t make sense.

  21. The Cowboys don’t even think he’s worth his asking price.
    No way he is traded to Dallas.

    Otherwise, what happens next time a Seahawk plays near their hometown and tells their opponent “come get me”??

    .. even if the Cowboys fold and offer their #2 I don’t think he gets traded there, on principle alone.

  23. As i said yesterday love what seahawks and rams are doin. More owners need to follow this lead without speaking publicly about it so the whiners can’t accuse them of collusion

  26. Normally I can see the player’s PoV in these matters; the team gets all the leverage.

    Not the case here though. I’m a Seahawks fan and I love Earl, but this isn’t a team that is fielding a historically good defense any longer, and ET being there or not isn’t going to change that. He’s been an all-time great player, make no mistake. I see people say he’s washed up, overrated, No “insert name of all time great safety here”. Untrue. However I can’t see him having leverage, and he’s letting his emotions cost him money.

    If he really wanted a payday and/or trade, he would show up and do his job – show potential trade partners his dedication and passion to play, not his willingness to be a no-show.

    he’s made a lot of money from Seattle, 8.5m is a lot of money this year – sorry Earl, you’re one of the best to play the position, and one of the best to put on the Seahawks uni- but you have no leg to stand on here bruh.

  27. Legion of Boom?

    More like “Legion of Malcolm-Butler-ended-our-one-year-dynasty-and-then-we-overpaid-everyone-and-traded-for-Jimmy-Graham-which-was-a-mistake-and-if-we-had-won-that-Super-Bowl-we-would-have-been-unstoppable-but-now-we-just-plain-suck-but-Russell-makes-25-million-a-year-do-who-cares.”

  28. Not the case here though. I’m a Seahawks fan and I love Earl, but this isn’t a team that is fielding a historically good defense any longer, and ET being there or not isn’t going to change that.
    You don’t need to be historically great on defense to win Championships.

    I don’t see why they couldn’t be a top 10 D with Thomas and Wagner, probably the 2 best at their positions.

  29. The Truth says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:55 pm
    As i said yesterday love what seahawks and rams are doin. More owners need to follow this lead without speaking publicly about it so the whiners can’t accuse them of collusion
    There is a big difference between the Seahawks and the Rams. Seattle gave Earl a 4 year 40 million second contract that at the time made him the highest paid safety and have paid 31.5 out of that with this year’s 8.5 being the last. Donald was never up til this point possibly even being offered top DL money. Rams ticked Donald off long enough that now he’s standing his ground on getting Suh+ money like the Lions gave out over half a decade ago.

  30. If you don’t want to honor your contract, then don’t sign it and give your word that you’ll live up to it. I have no problem with people seeking as much money as they can get, but I do have a problem with people signing a contract and then reneging on it. That’s not cool. Honor your contract, play it out, then go get your money. Otherwise, you’re just a jackass.

