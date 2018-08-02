Jason Garrett understands helmet rule, waiting to see how officials call it

AP

Jason Garrett said he understands the new helmet rule, but the Cowboys coach isn’t certain how officials will call it.

“I would say I have a decent understanding. I’ve been in a lot of conversations,” Garrett said. “They do a very good job of trying to explain what it is and why they want to do things a certain way. They try to give you good footage of it. But in real life we’re going to find out how they’re going to call it. There have been new rules that have gone in in the past, and there was an anxiety everybody had, the league level, coaches, players, what are they going to do? And then we start playing games, and they call it a certain way, and everybody gets a better feel as we go. I think going in they’ve done everything they can to explain it, and once we get into real life and start playing these games we’ll start to find out more.”

Garrett agrees with new rule prohibiting the lowering of the helmet and initiating contact with the helmet. He also agrees with the reason the league is implementing the rule.

“Ever since we were this high playing Pop Warner, we were told don’t put your head down, don’t spear a guy,” Garrett said. “We’ve never lived in a world where that was what we wanted from our players. That’s how we all learned how to play football.

“So we’re trying to get back to that. And they do such a good job statistically and anecdotally and looking at these different things to make the game safer. So it’s all well intended. I know there’s some anxiety that everybody has, but once it gets going it will all clarify itself.”