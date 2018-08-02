Jason Garrett understands helmet rule, waiting to see how officials call it

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
AP

Jason Garrett said he understands the new helmet rule, but the Cowboys coach isn’t certain how officials will call it.

“I would say I have a decent understanding. I’ve been in a lot of conversations,” Garrett said. “They do a very good job of trying to explain what it is and why they want to do things a certain way. They try to give you good footage of it. But in real life we’re going to find out how they’re going to call it. There have been new rules that have gone in in the past, and there was an anxiety everybody had, the league level, coaches, players, what are they going to do? And then we start playing games, and they call it a certain way, and everybody gets a better feel as we go. I think going in they’ve done everything they can to explain it, and once we get into real life and start playing these games we’ll start to find out more.”

Garrett agrees with new rule prohibiting the lowering of the helmet and initiating contact with the helmet. He also agrees with the reason the league is implementing the rule.

“Ever since we were this high playing Pop Warner, we were told don’t put your head down, don’t spear a guy,” Garrett said. “We’ve never lived in a world where that was what we wanted from our players. That’s how we all learned how to play football.

“So we’re trying to get back to that. And they do such a good job statistically and anecdotally and looking at these different things to make the game safer. So it’s all well intended. I know there’s some anxiety that everybody has, but once it gets going it will all clarify itself.”

9 responses to “Jason Garrett understands helmet rule, waiting to see how officials call it

  2. “I would say I have a decent understanding”

    If Jason has any questions he will ask his head coach Jerry Jones.

  5. Nice because he had no conception ofmthe illegal participations rule or the free kick kick rule

  7. Sorry Jason, but you know (as well as all others involved in the game) that leading with the helmet is “silently” encouraged in the game. These players have been lauded since childhood for their massive hitting ability, especially smaller guys that are praised for their big-time hits. If you go back and actually look at the structure of those hits, a lot of them lead with the helmet. The studies show and the reality shows that the helmet increases the force of the hit dramatically.

    Those that played the game know all about this, we all played with seemingly smaller guys that could really “lower the boom” and how much the helmet was involved with this. I took plenty of licks as a player and still see it all the time as a youth coach… Parents roaring on the sidelines and high fives all around.

    The NFL has a long way to go to actually get inertia going in the other direction. They have done a great job with “heads up tackling” but have not been good at all with actually discouraging leading with the helmet.

  8. 700levelvet says:
    August 2, 2018 at 4:19 pm
    Was he clapping his hands when he said this?
    ————-
    You love the Cowboys so much… Tell us all again how the Eagles 1 Super Bowl Trophy outweighs COWBOYS 5!

  9. On second thought, maybe he and his assistants and the coordinators he hired, had a film session and figured it out. Oh wait, he doesn’t hire his own staff. Jerry and Stephen “I know I played QB” Jones did.

