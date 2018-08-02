Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue pleads guilty to DWI charges for Lincoln Tunnel crash

Getty Images

New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue pleaded guilty to DWI charges stemming from a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in February.

According to the Patrick Villanova of NJ.com, Donahue entered a guilty plea on Wednesday in Weehauken Municipal Court.

Donahue will have a suspended driver’s license for three months and then have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for an additional year. He also has to complete 12 hours of intoxicated drivers resource center classes.

An additional three charges – reckless driving, failure to observe a traffic control device, and driving with a suspended license – were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Donahue drove the wrong way down the tunnel and collided with a bus during an accident in February, The incident came nine months after a DUI charge in his home state of Montana, which remains unresolved with a hearing scheduled for August 9. Donahue booked himself into a treatment facility in Jacksonville for a 30-day in-patient stay after the Lincoln Tunnel incident.

Donahue appeared in four games for the Jets last season.