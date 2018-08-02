John Mara on Beckham contract: “We’ll talk as long as it takes”

AP

Odell Beckham Jr. is doing his part, showing up for camp as he’s ready for a new deal.

But Giants co-owner John Mara wouldn’t commit to having a deal ready by the start of the regular season, putting the onus on the agent for the star wide receiver.

Asked during an appearance on WFAN if he thought the deal would be finalized before the start of the regular season, Mara replied: “Depends on how reasonable they want to be.”

“I don’t have a feel yet for how long this [negotiation] is gonna take,” he said. “I don’t think we have any deadline imposed on that. We’ll talk as long as it takes.”

Mara said last week the Giants were ready to talk, so it doesn’t seem as if great progress has been made since then. He did add that they would “like to get him signed obviously” before the regular season starts, “but it’s got to be something that makes sense for both of us.”

Beckham hasn’t talked to Giants beat reporters since before he broke his ankle last October (there was one brief interview prior to the Super Bowl), so it’s not immediately clear how he feels about the process.

But it’s hard to imagine he’s interested in getting anywhere near a regular season field without that new deal, so there’s obviously some time constraint on the talks.