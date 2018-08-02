Johnathan Cyprien out for year with torn ACL

Getty Images

The Titans are down a starting safety for the entire 2018 season.

Johnathan Cyprien left practice with trainers on Wednesday and coach Mike Vrabel announced on Thursday that Cyprien has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

Cyprien joined the Titans as a free agent in 2017 after four years with the Jaguars. He missed time with a hamstring injury early in the season, but wound up starting 10 regular season games and both playoff contests. He had 57 tackles and a sack in the regular season and added 11 tackles in the postseason.

The Titans have Kevin Byard at their other safety spot. Kendrick Lewis and Brynden Trawick are the experienced in-house options they can consider to replace Cyprien on the first team.