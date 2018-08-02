Jon Gruden “just trying to make some points” with old game films

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said in February that he’s trying to throw the game back to 1998 because he thinks “doing things the old-fashioned way is a good way” to get his team ready for the season.

There are times when Gruden is throwing things back even further than 1998. Tight end Jared Cook said this week that Gruden shows the team film from “like 1976” that’s so grainy “you can barely see the players” during some film sessions and Gruden was asked about that on Wednesday.

Gruden said the team is not running a “1964 operation,” but added that there are things from 1964 “that were pretty damn good” and older film, even if it’s not that old, falls into that category.

“I’m just trying to make some points,” Gruden said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “There were some guys that played the game that were pretty good. I think they love it. They love seeing Barry Sanders. I think they love seeing Joe Montana in a two-minute drill. You only have them for so long, you try to keep their attention span … You can make some points, show some great routes and also teach them a little about some of the people that came before you.”

Gruden’s comments about his approach and his coaching methods have generated a lot of reaction since he returned to the Raiders. Some of that reaction has been negative, but wins and losses will ultimately decide whether Gruden’s forging the right path in his second tour with the organization.