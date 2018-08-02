Josh Doctson expected to miss a couple of days of practice with shoulder injury

AP

Initial reports about wide receiver Josh Doctson‘s shoulder injury on Wednesday were that it was not a serious issue and his coach said the same on Thursday.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said that “everything checked out fine” when Doctson went for tests on Wednesday. Doctson was injured after colliding with cornerback Josh Norman while in pursuit of an Alex Smith pass.

Gruden said that Doctson will miss a couple of days of practice before getting back to what the coach said has been a productive summer.

“Good. Very good,” Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “Done a lot of good things down the field … Everything, he’s been good.”

The entire team is off on Friday after what Gruden said would be a lighter practice on Thursday. Their first preseason game is next Thursday against the Patriots.