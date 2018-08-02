Kenny Vaccaro to visit the Titans

Getty Images

The Titans have just lost safety Jonathan Cyprien for the season to a torn ACL, and now they’re seeking a replacement.

Fortunately for Tennessee, this year there are still good safeties on the market after the start of training camp. One of those good safeties is Kenny Vaccaro, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Vaccaro will visit the Titans tomorrow.

The 27-year-old Vaccaro started 12 games for the Saints last season. He has played his entire five-year career in New Orleans.

Tyvon Branch and Eric Reid are among the other safeties still available. It is unknown whether the Titans plan to take a look at any other potential replacements for Cyprien.