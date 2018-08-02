Kevin Zeitler out “couple of weeks” with calf strain

AP

As the Browns try to permanently replace left tackle Joe Thomas, they’ll need to figure out how to temporarily replace right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Coach Hue Jackson said Thursday that Zeitler will miss some time with a strained calf muscle.

“He is going to be OK, but he is going to be down for a little while,” Jackson told repoters. “It is a calf. It is unfortunate, but we will get him back. We will be back and ready to go hopefully in the next couple of weeks or so. Those things do happen in training camp.”

Zeitler signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Browns in 2017. He started all 16 games in his first year with the Browns.