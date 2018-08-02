Kyle Shanahan explains coaching point arising from Richard Sherman’s viral video

AP

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk recently explained that coach Kyle Shanahan used the viral video of receiver Marquise Goodwin burning cornerback Richard Sherman in a one-on-one drill as a way to praise Sherman. On Wednesday, Shanahan elaborated on how he used the incident to encourage players to use practice as a way to try to get better for games.

“I just used it as an example,” Shanahan told reporters. “You guys have got to put yourselves in these players’ shoes. We didn’t used to get reports of stats on our practices and I don’t get the reports and judge our guys off of them. You tell everyone to ignore them, but I guarantee people hear it, their wives hear it, someone hears it.

“You know Jimmy [Garoppolo’s] completion percentage every day, how many picks he threw, and I just try to put myself in players’ shoes. You’re going out trying to practice and get better at stuff, trying new things, stuff you don’t always do in games and you’re getting reports on stuff that you had a bad completion percentage or you can’t do this. That stuff worries me for players because now I’m afraid they’re going to go there and be like, ‘Man, I know you want to try this new thing, but I don’t want this to go viral for the next week, I don’t want people to say I can’t throw this type of ball.’ Then they don’t get better and they just try to survive the day so they can please people who don’t really know what they’re working on. It takes a very mentally strong person to not care about that.

“That’s what I liked about Sherm on that play. I’ve been around a lot of successful corners who have a name that everyone knows and they get beat on a ‘go’ route and they hold their hamstring or they just ease up a little bit. I get it, that’s probably what I would do. Or I’d back up and be very scared. I’m not going to go try to jam one of the fastest guys on the planet on my first rep back knowing what’s going to happen. I respect Sherm because he doesn’t care. He’s not worried about anything. He’s out there working on his craft trying to get better and not caring what people say. That’s why you get better from that rep. It’s a good example to show young guys, to show everyone that that stuff doesn’t matter. You getting better is what matters so you can do it on Sunday.”

That’s a great way to explain it. Other coaches may have opted to simply gripe about reporters sharing videos of bad plays. Other coaches may not have even been able to articulate why a player getting beaten in practice is a good thing. Other coaches may have muttered something like, “We’re just trying to get better every day.”

Shanahan’s smart, thoughtful explanation both supports his players and helps folks on the outside better understand what players are dealing with in practice, so that maybe the next time there’s a video showing a 49ers player or a player from any other team losing badly in a drill, it won’t be such a big deal. Maybe it won’t even be worthy of being posted on social media in the first place.