Lardarius Webb on the list of Titans visitors too

The Titans are lining up plenty of visitors as they look for safety help in the wake of learning that Johnathan Cyprien will miss the season with a torn ACL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Raven Lardarius Webb will be visiting the team. Kenny Vaccaro and Mike Mitchell are also set to visit while coach Mike Vrabel said the team would also be reaching out to Eric Reid.

Webb was released by the Ravens in March and word of his interest in continuing his career bubbled up last month. Webb was a Baltimore third-round pick in 2009 and moved from cornerback to safety for the 2016 season. He had 39 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games last season.

The Titans have either scheduled visits with or reached out to most of the top names currently on the free agent market at safety and it seems likely that one of them will be calling Tennessee home as the team moves forward without Cyprien.